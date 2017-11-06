Politics
November 6, 2017 9:23 pm
Updated: November 6, 2017 9:24 pm

Donald Trump’s former adviser Carter Page tells House committee about 2016 Russia trip

By Staff The Associated Press

WASHINGTON – A former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump‘s campaign has told a House committee he had contact with a high-level Russian official while on a trip to Russia last year.

In a transcript released Monday by the House intelligence committee, Carter Page tells the committee he “briefly said hello to” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich when he travelled to Russia for a speech. Page also tells the panel he had informed some members of the Trump campaign about the trip and he had planned to share information with them about what he had learned.

Page has often been contradictory about whom he met on the trip, but his testimony Thursday was under oath.

Page says he had no personal information about Russian election interference.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

