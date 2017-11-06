Cold and snowy weather hits parts of B.C. very early for the season

The current cold and snowy spell in British Columbia has hit very early in the season, especially in Southern B.C. including Kamloops, the Okanagan and the South Coast.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says this early start rivals three other early starts to the winter weather in the past 35 years.

This cold weather and snow also hit the region early in 1984, 1991 and as recently as 2003.

Madryga says those years also saw temperatures well below average for an extended period of time.

READ MORE: Days after sunny, dry weather, record-breaking snowfall hits B.C. South Coast

During the present cold stretch, Kamloops and the Okanagan are experiencing temperatures close to 10 degrees below the long-term average, while in Vancouver readings are close to five degrees below average.

However, this current cold stretch is not going to last.

Madryga says temperatures in these regions will start to warm up over the next few days.