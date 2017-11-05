How to pick the perfect bottle of wine for every occasion and budget

Now that winter weather has arrived, the holiday season is not too far away. This time of year often heralds in festive gatherings, dinners and special events.

What can you bring to the table?

Global News picked the brain of a local wine expert so that you’ll arrive bearing the perfect bottle, no matter the occasion or budget.

“When you go to somebody’s house and you give them a gift, you want it to be something that they’re going to like but also you want it to be within your budget,” says Gurvinder Bhatia, best known as the Edmonton Wine Guy. “The great thing with wine is you don’t have to spend a lot to get a great quality wine.”

Look to Spain

As a region, Spain is a great example of getting the best bang for your buck, according to Bhatia.

“This particular producer, Navarro Lopez, I think they are one of the best value wines in the world. Their wines start at about $15 for their Tempranillo [and] their Garnacha for just under $16… is one of the best wines in the province for the dollar,” he said. “Great quality, great value.”

Try Italy

“One of my favourite wineries is called Capezzana… in Tuscany — such a long history for this winery. The first written record of wine being produced on their property is 804 AD, so they’re over 1,200 years old,” Bhatia said.

The winery’s rosé sells for about $22. The Barco Reale goes for about $30, but if you really want to splurge, try the $100 Ugo Contini Bonacossi.

“If there’s somebody you really like, there’s a special one,” Bhatia said.

Taste of Argentina

When you think of Argetina, Malbec might immediately come to mind. However, Bhatia says the region has much more to offer.

He suggests exploring Argentinian Syrahs and Cabernets.

“There’s so many great wines being produced in Argentina. Finca Dicero is, in my mind, one of the best wineries for the dollar in Argentina.”

Bhatia said the winery’s flagship grape is the Amano, which is a pricier pick at around $60.

Cheers!