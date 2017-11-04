Trending
November 4, 2017 9:43 pm

Harvey Weinstein effigy burned at annual U.K. bonfire event

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: Effigy of Harvey Weinstein burns at annual UK bonfire event

A A

An effigy of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was burnt at an annual event on Saturday organised by a bonfire society in Britain’s south-eastern town of Edenbridge.

Thousands of people, some in fancy dress, attended the event, that started with a procession and ended with the burning of the effigy.

Story continues below

READ MORE: New York City police are gathering evidence for possible Weinstein arrest warrant

The society burns a ‘Guy’ – named after gunpowder plotter Guy Fawkes – every year. A second effigy of a celebrity who is currently making headlines is burnt alongside the Guy.

Previous effigies burned include U.S. President Donald Trump, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
bonfire society
Edenbridge
guy effigy
Guy Fawkes
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Effigy
Harvey Weinstein effigy burned
harvey weinstein sexual assault
Weinstein bonfire effigy
Weinstein effigy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News