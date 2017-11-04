World
November 4, 2017 8:32 pm

Dozens killed in Syria car bomb attacks

By Staff Reuters

A general view shows damaged buildings in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor on November 4, 2017.

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
A suicide car bomb exploded on Saturday in Syria‘s eastern city of Deir al-Zor, killing and injuring dozens, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Deir al-Zor, on the west bank of the Euphrates River, is the largest and most important city in eastern Syria, and is the centre of the country’s oil production.

The Syrian government on Friday declared victory over Islamic State in Deir al-Zor, a big blow to the jihadists as their last stronghold in Syria crumbles.

Earlier on Saturday, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least one Islamic State car bomb killed dozens of people at a refugee gathering on the east side of the Euphrates River.

© 2017 Reuters

