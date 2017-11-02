Alberta massage therapist charged with voyeurism after video of female clients discovered

RCMP in central Alberta have laid charges against a massage therapist after video of his female clients was allegedly discovered on a laptop computer.

Didsbury RCMP launched an investigation on Monday after being contacted by an IT professional who said he discovered files of concern while repairing a laptop for a client. The computer technician gave RCMP the laptop to inspect.

Two days later, RCMP charged Mark Henning Oliver Blessman with two counts of voyeurism.

Then, on Thursday, RCMP executed a search warrant on the massage therapy clinic Blessman operates in Carstairs, Alta. called Blessman’s Day Spa.

In a news release, RCMP said it’s believed that the video recordings were made “without the knowledge or consent” of the clients.

“Specialized investigators from the RCMP Tech Crimes unit will continue to analyze the computer files and clinic records to identify those clients who were victimized. Investigators will be in contact with any identified victims.”

RCMP said additional charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta says it has been notified of the allegations and has suspended Blessman’s license to practice.

Blessman is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Nov. 6.

The town of Carstairs is located about 45 kilometres north of Calgary.