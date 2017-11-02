Province buying CBC building on Bell Road as part of Halifax Infirmary expansion

The province of Nova Scotia is buying a former television news building in Halifax as part of the redevelopment project to expand the Halifax Infirmary.

The purchase price of $4.5 million includes the CBC/Radio-Canada building and two acres of land that includes 93 parking spaces.

“With the CBC/Radio Canada building’s close proximity to the Halifax Infirmary, it made sense to pursue the purchase as we move forward with the redevelopment project,” said Lloyd Hines, the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, in a statement.

A license agreement allows CBC/Radio Canada to continue using a portion of the building to produce This Hour Has 22 Minutes until June 30, 2018.

During that time, the province and the Nova Scotia Health Authority may use the rest of the building to set up temporary site offices and mock-up areas to test designs for work areas, such as operating rooms.

The Halifax Infirmary expansion is part of the QEII redevelopment project that includes renovation of the Dartmouth General Hospital, the Hants Community Hospital and other sites.

The work is leading to the eventual closure of the Centennial and Victoria buildings on the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

