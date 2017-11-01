Bob Layton Editorial: ‘A cowardly act of terror’

It is a blight on our times.

People waiting and wondering when the next terrorist attack will come, and still not able to quite understand what evil inspires such deadly and heartbreaking events.

This last one near the World Trade Center in New York City will hit home for many around the world, who have been to that hallowed ground that forms the memorial for the original towers.

On my trip there it was a feeling I had never experienced before. There was an atmosphere of absolute reverence as we stood there in silence and looked at the names of all the victims and prayed in our hearts that this might never happen again.

But it has, as a man drove a rented truck 14 blocks along a bike path near the site, injuring and murdering pedestrians and cyclists and then slamming into a small school bus.

His obvious death wish denied, he will go to trial, although that will be small comfort to the victims and their families.

A truck on a bike path. New York’s mayor called it “a particularly cowardly act of terror.”

Let me know what you call it.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.