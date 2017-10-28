Coquihalla crash
October 28, 2017 6:08 pm
Updated: October 28, 2017 6:09 pm

1 dead after head-on collision on Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt

By Online News Producer  Global News

A fatal crash closed the Coquihalla Highway on Oct. 28, 2017.

VSA Highway Maintenance
A A

A motorist is dead following a collision on the Coquihalla Highway early Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, a northbound Volvo was travelling in the southbound lanes south of Merritt near Juliette Creek around 1 a.m. when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

READ MORE: Coquihalla reopened after serious crash south of Merritt

The driver of the Volvo died in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the tractor unit of the vehicle, which was struck head-on, caught fire.

Investigators are looking at alcohol as a possible cause.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coquihalla
Coquihalla crash
Highway 5 Crash
Merritt crash
Volvo crash Highway 5

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News