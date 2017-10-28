1 dead after head-on collision on Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt

A motorist is dead following a collision on the Coquihalla Highway early Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, a northbound Volvo was travelling in the southbound lanes south of Merritt near Juliette Creek around 1 a.m. when it collided with a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Volvo died in the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the tractor unit of the vehicle, which was struck head-on, caught fire.

Investigators are looking at alcohol as a possible cause.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.