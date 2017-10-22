Police issue a public safety alert following shooting in Liberty Village
A public safety alert has been issued by Toronto police after a shooting in Liberty Village.
On Oct. 20th, officials received reports of gunshots in the Melborne Avenue and Elm Grove Avenue area just after 7:20 p.m.
The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Cory Donald Flowers, allegedly opened fire at a passing vehicle, which resulted in one person suffering minor injuries.
Flowers then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Police are considering the suspect to be armed and dangerous.
Officials are advising the public to not approach him if located but are to instead call 911.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or call Crime Stoppers.
