Jury deliberations underway in Miranda Biletski lawsuit against U of R

Jury deliberations are now underway in the case of a young woman who became a quadriplegic after diving into a University of Regina swimming pool 12 years ago.

Paralympian Miranda Bitelski is now suing the University of Regina for millions of dollars.

The case is now before a jury, who must decide if the University of Regina was negligent in ensuring pool safety.

On Thursday, Justice Ted Zarzeczny instructed the jury prior to deliberations, reviewing testimony and evidence from the three-week trial.

The jury must decide if the university was negligent or at fault in causing Biletski’s injuries and, as a result, financial and emotional damages.

The jury must also determine whether Biletski or the Piranhas Swim Club were “contributorily negligent” and, if so, to what degree.

During the trial, the court heard that on the day of the accident, in June 2005, Biletski was practicing with the swim club. She had already executed one dive from the starting blocks, but on the second dive, something went wrong. Biletski, who was 16-year-olds at the time, hit her head on the bottom of the pool, leaving her a quadriplegic.

Biletski is now suing the University of Regina for $6-10 million. If the U of R or the swim club are found negligent, the jury must also decide on compensation.