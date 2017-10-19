Winnipeg calls in a fan favourite to try and woo Amazon to the city

Winnipeg has submitted its pitch to Amazon on why it should build its second headquarters here.

It includes a video created by Economic Development Winnipeg, where former Blue Bomber Obby Khan and entrepreneur, can be seen touring “Alexa” around the city.

Alexa is the virtual voice of Amazon, who acts as an intelligent personal assistance to guide users through their day.

In the video Khan takes Alexa to The Forks, Assiniboine Park Zoo, the Exchange, and also introduces her to Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

Amazon announced last month that it is hunting for a second North American office, saying it would spend US$5 billion to build the new headquarters for as many as 50,000 employees.

More than 100 cities have expressed interest in wooing Amazon, with Thursday set as the deadline for pitches.