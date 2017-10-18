Hochelaga-Maisonneuve residents frustrated that Montreal institution is haven for vandals

Just across from the Village Olympique in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve along Sherbrooke Street lies the site of the old Jardin Tiki restaurant.

For about 30 years the popular haunt was a welcome respite for several seniors in the area: a place to get low-price Polynesian eats.

Two years ago Montreal institution Jardin Tiki closed its doors on Sherbrooke. But there's fallout. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0T4Ib4aqFX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 18, 2017

But the restaurant’s owners sold it to Residences Soleil in 2015, and it closed. It’s supposed to be the site of a new retirement facility, but it isn’t clear what that will look like or when construction will occur.

In the meantime, though, residents say vandals are squatting on the site, creating a hazard.

“It’s dangerous for fire, it’s dangerous for a lot of people who live in this area,” said Aaron Liutak, who lives in the Village Olympique. “It’s unsafe.”

A Residences Soleil spokesperson said the group is waiting for final approval under a neighbourhood revitalization project called Assomption Nord.

Consultations wrapped up on Assomption Nord over the summer, but so far there has been no date set for construction.

The STM cancelled the bus stop in front of the restaurant building after receiving calls from Global News.