Traffic violation issued after man dies following spring collision in central Edmonton

A 36-year-old woman has been given a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign after a fatal collision earlier this year.

On Wednesday morning, Edmonton police provided an update to a collision that happened in the area of 105 Street and 77 Avenue on April 22.

Officers said an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving was struck by a car that failed to stop at a stop sign.

The force of the crash caused the man’s SUV to spin around, go up onto the curb and hit a street sign, fence and four other vehicles.

The 88-year-old man died in hospital on May 1 due to medical complications, police said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old woman driving the car was not injured. Police said she has since been issued a traffic violation for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

So far this year, there have been 23 traffic fatalities in Edmonton.