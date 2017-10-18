Crime
October 18, 2017 1:57 pm

Traffic violation issued after man dies following spring collision in central Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

Edmonton police badge.

The Canadian Press
A A

A 36-year-old woman has been given a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign after a fatal collision earlier this year.

On Wednesday morning, Edmonton police provided an update to a collision that happened in the area of 105 Street and 77 Avenue on April 22.

Officers said an 88-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the SUV he was driving was struck by a car that failed to stop at a stop sign.

Story continues below

The force of the crash caused the man’s SUV to spin around, go up onto the curb and hit a street sign, fence and four other vehicles.

The 88-year-old man died in hospital on May 1 due to medical complications, police said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton traffic safety improving, but a long road ahead

The 36-year-old woman driving the car was not injured. Police said she has since been issued a traffic violation for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the collision.

So far this year, there have been 23 traffic fatalities in Edmonton.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Edmonton police
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton traffic fatality
Edmonton Traffic Safety
Failing to stop at stop sign
Fatal Collision
Fatal Edmonton collision
vision zero

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News