Bob Layton editorial: Zombie laws

One thing all levels of government seem to be known for is moving at the speed of wood. It seems to take forever to make a change.

The latest complaint comes from St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper and has to do with the portions of the Criminal Code no longer in use, that need to be removed but have not.

It was one of those outdated sections the judge in the Travis Vader case used to convict him of the second-degree murder of Lyle and Marie McCann. It had to be downgraded to manslaughter.

Cooper has been trying to have that section of the code removed, but says it’s still stuck at first reading after seven months.

I wonder if a Liberal had made the request if it would move any faster.

You’ll recall the Liberals killed Wynne’s Law and told us it was because they had a better idea.

Is that the case this time? If so, let’s hear it.

Back to the Vader case: what would you think about adding something new to the Criminal Code?

Something like time being served at hard labor when convicts choose not reveal the location of their victims.

Is that too harsh, or do convicts need more rights?

The other question is – at the speed of wood, how long would it take to make the change?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.