Kelowna woman missing since Oct. 8

RCMP are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Oct. 8.

Tara Frederick failed to collect her belongings from a residence earlier this month and was last seen walking on Hein Rd., according to police.

The 48-year-old does not have her cell phone with her, RCMP said.

Frederick is described as:

Caucasian female

168 cm (5’ 5)

55 kg (122 lbs)

Green eyes

Black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at http://www.crimestoppers.net or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.