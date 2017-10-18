Canada
October 18, 2017 12:51 am

Kelowna woman missing since Oct. 8

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

RCMP say Tara Frederick was last seen Oct. 8.

RCMP/ Global Okanagan
RCMP are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Oct. 8.

Tara Frederick failed to collect her belongings from a residence earlier this month and was last seen walking on Hein Rd., according to police.

The 48-year-old does not have her cell phone with her, RCMP said.

Frederick is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 168 cm (5’ 5)
  • 55 kg (122 lbs)
  • Green eyes
  • Black hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at http://www.crimestoppers.net or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

 

 

