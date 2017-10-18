Kelowna woman missing since Oct. 8
RCMP are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood Oct. 8.
Tara Frederick failed to collect her belongings from a residence earlier this month and was last seen walking on Hein Rd., according to police.
The 48-year-old does not have her cell phone with her, RCMP said.
Frederick is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 168 cm (5’ 5)
- 55 kg (122 lbs)
- Green eyes
- Black hair
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at http://www.crimestoppers.net or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.
