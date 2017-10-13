Former WSO conductor returns to open orchestra’s 70th season

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has reached into the history books to open the 2017-2018 season in celebration of its 70th anniversary.

Former WSO Music Director Victor Feldbrill returns to the city as a special guest conductor for the Happy 70th WSO! series opening concert Oct. 13/14.

Feldbrill conducted the WSO from 1958-1968 and is credited with transforming the organization into the professional orchestra Winnipeggers have come to know. Feldbrill will direct Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 alongside current WSO maestro Alexander Mickelthwate.

Mickelthwate announced earlier this year that this season will be his last in Winnipeg.

