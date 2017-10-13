guest conductor
October 13, 2017 4:35 pm
Updated: October 13, 2017 4:58 pm

Former WSO conductor returns to open orchestra’s 70th season

By Online Producer  Global News

Members of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra prepared for their new season with a dress rehearsal Friday Oct. 13.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has reached into the history books to open the 2017-2018 season in celebration of its 70th anniversary.

Former WSO Music Director Victor Feldbrill returns to the city as a special guest conductor for the Happy 70th WSO! series opening concert Oct. 13/14.

Feldbrill conducted the WSO from 1958-1968 and is credited with transforming the organization into the professional orchestra Winnipeggers have come to know.  Feldbrill will direct Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3 alongside current WSO maestro Alexander Mickelthwate.

Mickelthwate announced earlier this year that this season will be his last in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Music director Alexander Mickelthwate to leave WSO

