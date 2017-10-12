Calf shot with arrow northeast of Edmonton investigated as animal cruelty

RCMP near Elk Point, Alta. are looking for the public’s help after a calf was shot with an arrow last month.

Police were called to a rural property northeast of the town at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. They found a calf with an arrow sticking out of the right side of its neck.

The animal sustained minor injuries, but is said to be recovered and “doing well.”

It’s believed the calf was shot sometime between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 while in a pasture.

Elk Point is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call the local police detachment. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.