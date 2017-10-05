Belize police investigating after Canadian man killed in shooting
COROZAL, Belize – Police in Belize say they’re investigating the fatal shooting of a Canadian man.
Police spokesman Raphael Martinez says Gabriel Bochnia was shot Wednesday night as he and his wife and their three children were returning to their home in the Chula Vista area of Corozal.
Martinez says as Bochnia, 38, got out of his vehicle to open the gate, a man with a rag over his face came from behind the bushes and shot him in the abdomen.
He died of his injuries in hospital.
Martiniez says Bochnia’s wife – 27-year-old Jeshanah Maritza Zetina – and the children were not injured and the attacker fled the scene.
Martinez could not say how long Bochnia had lived in Belize or where in Canada he was from, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
