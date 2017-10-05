Canada
October 5, 2017 4:03 pm

RCMP are asking for public’s help in La Ronge attempted kidnapping investigation

By Staff Global News

La Ronge RCMP are asking for help in an alleged kidnapping attempt in the northern Saskatchewan community.

RCMP logo
A A

La Ronge RCMP are asking for help in an attempted kidnapping attempt in the northern Saskatchewan community.

A 29-year-old woman was grabbed by two people in a truck early in the morning of Sept. 26 in the 1600-block of Bedford Drive in La Ronge.

The lone witness to the event pulled the woman out and the truck left the area.

No descriptions are available for the people inside the truck.

The truck is described as a light blue two-door vehicle, and it is presumed to be a 1990s model. It had a cage or rack over the back window.

La Ronge RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attempted Kidnapping
Bedford Drive
La Ronge attempted kidnapping
La Ronge kidnapping
La Ronge RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News