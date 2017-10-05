RCMP are asking for public’s help in La Ronge attempted kidnapping investigation
La Ronge RCMP are asking for help in an attempted kidnapping attempt in the northern Saskatchewan community.
A 29-year-old woman was grabbed by two people in a truck early in the morning of Sept. 26 in the 1600-block of Bedford Drive in La Ronge.
The lone witness to the event pulled the woman out and the truck left the area.
No descriptions are available for the people inside the truck.
The truck is described as a light blue two-door vehicle, and it is presumed to be a 1990s model. It had a cage or rack over the back window.
La Ronge RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
