Alzheimer’s Society of Hastings and Prince Edward counties encourages police to buy into ‘Project Lifesaver’

The Alzheimer’s Society of Hastings and Prince Edward counties is encouraging police forces to buy into Project Lifesaver, a mobile tracking unit which can help locate those with a cognitive impairment, including seniors and children.

“Keeping their person safe and at home is what all of us want for our family member so this allows that,” said executive director Maureen Corrigan.

In Eastern Ontario, Quinte West, Bancroft and Central Hastings OPP take part in the program.

How it works is simple: a wrist-transmitter worn by the participant emits a radio tracking signal that is picked up by a radio receiver. It works within a two-kilometre radius and in heavily wooded areas where GPS signals don’t exist.

“We respond to these calls not on a daily basis but probably on a weekly basis,” said Const. Mathew Raycroft, an emergency response officer with Quinte West.

The program has been in place within the detachment since 2015 and has its successes, most recently this past summer when an elderly man with dementia was located near fast flowing water.

“That’s probably one of the most rewarding experiences as a police officer. Being able to reunite a family member with their loved one who has been missing,” said Raycroft.

Now Belleville Police is being asked to hop on board with the initiative.

The Alzheimer Society made the pitch during a Police Services Board Meeting last Thursday.

The project carries a price tag of about $28,000 for 20 bracelets and receivers. It’s hoped community partners will pitch in and help make the project a reality.