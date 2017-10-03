Province-wide warrant issued for 18-year-old Chilliwack man accused of assault

Chilliwack RCMP are on the lookout for an 18-year-old man accused of numerous crimes, including assault and mischief.

Dhillon Singh Sahota is wanted by police for uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, being unlawfully inside an occupied house, and two counts of assault.

Sahota is 5′ 7″, 159-pound Caucasian male with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are urging the public to not approach Sahota if someone comes across him.

Anyone with information about Sahota’s whereabouts are asked to immediately contact Chilliwack RCMP, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.