U of T researchers contribute to work done by Nobel Physics Prize winners

TORONTO – Ontario researchers are part of the large team that contributed to the work done by three U.S.-based professors who were awarded the Nobel Physics Prize for their detection of gravitational waves, a theory first put forward by Albert Einstein more than 100 years ago.

The three scientists won the prize on Tuesday for detecting the faint ripples flying through the universe.

University of Toronto astrophysics professor Harald Pfeiffer and several students helped the team discover that the collision of two black holes caused the waves.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences that awards Nobel Prizes says the detection of the waves promises a revolution in astrophysics.

Pfeiffer along with about 1,000 other scientists in more than 20 countries collaborated on the project that was about 50 years in the making.

Pfeiffer says he is celebrating with his family tonight in Germany, but will get back to work tomorrow as the team hunts for more gravitational waves.