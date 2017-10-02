Area 27 racetrack promotes safe driving on public roads in wake of McLaren crash

Representatives with the Area 27 private race track south of Oliver say they have a zero tolerance policy for dangerous driving on public roads.

The comments come in the wake of a high-speed single vehicle accident last Thursday.

The driver of the 2016 Mclaren 570S lost control off Highway 3 near Richter Pass Road northwest of Osoyoos last week.

READ MORE: 2 injured, super car destroyed in Highway 3 crash

“He had gone off road, hit a driveway and flew a considerable amount of distance, [causing] extensive damage to the vehicle,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP.

The $200,000 luxury car is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour in just three seconds.

RCMP say there’s been an increase in reports of super cars speeding or passing vehicles unsafely.

“We’ve had in the last little while more calls about the super cars driving erratically on the roads, speeding, and what have you,” Bayda said.

The increase coincides with the opening of the new Area 27 private race track south of Oliver.

The club caters to wealthy international clients as well as local motorsport enthusiasts.

READ MORE: Economic spinoffs since opening of exclusive south Okanagan race track

President Bill Drossos says the driver of the Mclaren isn’t a member and it’s not known if he was a guest of a private corporate event held at the track last week.

While the club says there is no proof any uptick in speeding violations is connected to the track, it does have a zero tolerance policy for unsafe driving on public roads.

“We tell members to obey all speed limits and to drive with the same courtesy on the highways that they give to their fellow members on the track,” Drossos said.

A conduct policy threatens penalties against any member who is convicted of a serious driving infraction.

“A first offence can be a suspension of membership for one year or event exclusion from the club.” Drossos added.

Alex Paquette, an Area 27 member from Vancouver, said most sports car owners are responsible drivers.

“You can never drive your car as fast as you can drive it on the track, on the road, it’s just impossible, and it is also dangerous,” he said.

The RCMP have a message to gear heads with the need for speed.

“If you want to drive fast like that, look up the track, go to the track, that is the place to do it, not on the highways,” Bayda said.