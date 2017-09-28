Car found in case of missing Winnipeg man, but still no sign of Scott Hadath

Winnipeg police have located the car of a missing Winnipeg man.

Scott Hadath hasn’t been seen since June 5. Police believe he was last seen driving a black Mini Cooper.

On Thursday officers said that car had been found but there is still no sign of the 39 -year-old.

Police were first called after Hadath’s family started to get worried when they couldn’t get in touch with him after he failed to show up for work.

He is described as 5’10”, with a heavy build, beard, and hazel eyes.