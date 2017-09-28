Canada
Alberta police watchdog investigating officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster

FILE: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) tweeted late Wednesday night that it was “investigating an officer-involved shooting earlier today in Lloydminster.”

The tweet was posted at 10:11 p.m. MT and did not disclose any other details.

The RCMP declined to comment on the matter but said it would be issuing a news release sometime Wednesday night.

The city of Lloydminster straddles the border of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Global News has reached out to ASIRT for more details about the shooting.

