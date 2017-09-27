NDP raffling off a vacation to Costa Rica to ‘live like part-time Premier’

It’s a cheeky lottery where the prize is a Costa Rican vacation near Premier Brian Pallister‘s property.

The Manitoba NDP is behind the raffle.

“There have been lots of questions asked about Costa Rica and we thought we should let two Manitobans have the answers,” Andrew Swan, NDP MLA for Minto said.

The tag line for the draw is this is your “chance to live like part-time Premier Brian Pallister for a week in sunny Costa Rica.”

Pallister has drawn criticism for his time spent in the Central American country. He has said he planned to spend close to five weeks at his vacation home there this year. He has also faced questions about how he is able to conduct provincial business from Costa Rica.

The prize is valued at $4,500 and includes an all-inclusive week-long stay at a resort in Tamarindo.

“Politics can be a very serious business and we thought we should have a little fun with this,” Swan said.

Money raised from the $20 tickets goes back into the NDP. Swan said he hasn’t heard from the premier on the raffle.

“I expect I will get a few angry phone calls and emails from supporters who don’t have a sense of humor,” he said.