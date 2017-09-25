Canada
September 25, 2017

Edmonton police officer disciplined for lying about flying helicopters

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Edmonton police officer has been docked a week’s pay for lying about being a helicopter pilot. Const. Jess Bagan pleaded guilty last year to two counts of misconduct in what police are calling a unique case.

A recent written decision from his disciplinary hearing says Bagan wasn’t required to fly a helicopter.

It says Bagan told several officers that he was an experienced pilot and had previously worked for STARS air ambulance.

He also dropped the fib during a 2014 interview for a position with the force’s crime scene unit – a job that also did not require him to be a pilot.

The decision says Bagan suffered from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

