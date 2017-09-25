Edmonton police officer disciplined for lying about flying helicopters
An Edmonton police officer has been docked a week’s pay for lying about being a helicopter pilot. Const. Jess Bagan pleaded guilty last year to two counts of misconduct in what police are calling a unique case.
A recent written decision from his disciplinary hearing says Bagan wasn’t required to fly a helicopter.
It says Bagan told several officers that he was an experienced pilot and had previously worked for STARS air ambulance.
He also dropped the fib during a 2014 interview for a position with the force’s crime scene unit – a job that also did not require him to be a pilot.
The decision says Bagan suffered from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
