Robin Wortman ‘reluctantly’ acquitted of sexually assaulting vulnerable teen

A judge has acquitted a former Calgary Homeless Foundation board member of sexual assault based on “contradictions” in testimony, according to defence lawyer Andre Ouellette.

“Essentially, she said though she believed the complainant, his evidence was not reliable for a number of reasons,” Ouellette said Monday night.

“There were contradictions between what he said in court and what he said in statements to police before the trial.”

Ouellette’s client, 62-year-old Robin Wortman, was charged in March with drugging and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy, who came forward to police in January.

He was also charged with attacking another young man with a knife.

Police alleged at the time that Wortman targeted “vulnerable” teenagers dealing with mental health issues, homelessness or substance abuse.

On Monday, Judge Heather Lamoureux acquitted him of sexual assault.

Ouellette said he and his client are relieved with the decision, though he took issue with the manner in which Laroureux delivered her written decision, adding she was “sympathetic” to the complainant.

“Listening to her judgement, it was clear to me that the judge acquitted reluctantly,” he said.

“I felt that she perhaps did not give my client’s evidence the same value she did the complainant.

“Clearly I’m happy she did her job, I’m not very happy she did it reluctantly,” he said. “To her credit, despite the fact that she didn’t like what she had to do, she did what she had to do.”

Wortman is also facing charges of making, distributing, trafficking, accessing and possessing child pornography, which were laid in July. Ouellette said his client is expected to answer to those charges later this week.

Wortman had been a volunteer member of the Calgary Homeless Foundation for seven years before being removed when the initial charges were laid.