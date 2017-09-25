Councillor may be in ‘conflict of interest’ following new role with Belleville Senators

A Belleville Ont. councillor is being accused of violating the Municipal Act after he accepted a job with the Belleville Senators last month.

Councillor Jack Miller has been front and centre in attracting a new team to the Friendly City since the city’s OHL team, the Belleville Bulls, pulled out in March 2015.

The team was relocated to Hamilton. It had been a staple in the sports community for over three decades and devastated long-time sports fans in the Eastern Ontario community.

Now, the former play-by-play announcer has been offered his old job back, with the new team. The only problem, according to some, including resident Bill Sandison, is that Miller is also a city councillor and voted to bring the team to the city, Sandison says that’s a conflict of interest.

“To me, he has one of two choices, he either needs to walk away from that assignment of play-by-play or he needs to resign from council. You can’t do both,” said Sandison.

He says the choice to put Miller in the announcing seat was an obvious one.

Miller, a sportscaster, and municipal politician, was the voice of the Bulls for 34 years and has been a staple at Quinte Broadcasting since the mid-1970s and is a freelancer with Rogers Sportsnet and the Ottawa Senators Radio Network.

“I’d be naive to say that optics don’t play into it,” said Councillor Jack Miller.

The councillor, first elected in 2006, says he sought legal advice on the issue and has been reassured he didn’t violate the Municipal Act.

“If I wasn’t comfortable a year ago, I would’ve declared conflicts. I was comfortable with the fact there was no relationship nor any inkling of one forthcoming. When it began to become evident that there was going to be a relationship or the potential existed at least, I saw a lawyer.”

But that doesn’t sit well with Jonathon Rose, a political studies expert at Queen’s University.

“He voted to have the team move to Belleville and by moving to Belleville he would understand there would be a need for a sportscaster so he should have at that moment said I cannot vote to have the team move to Belleville because in the future I may personally gain from that,” said Rose.

But Miller maintains he had no inkling that he might become the new ‘voice of the Senators’ when he voted to bring them to town.

“The reality of a conflict of interest is that of if there’s a perception of a conflict then there is a conflict and that’s what elected officials should focus on,” said Rose.

Unless a formal complaint is made to the Ontario Ombudsman, it’s ‘game on’ for Miller’s new play-by-play role. Nonetheless, Miller says he’s been excusing himself from any debate about the team, since getting his old job back.

The season home opener is slated for November, 1st.

