Lake Country mountie injured; police car rammed

A Lake Country Mountie was injured on Sunday, when a distraught man rammed the police car he was in to evade police.

RCMP received a call shortly before 1 p.m. that a man was yelling and acting erratically outside of his home on Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna.

Lake Country RCMP were on scene to assist Kelowna RCMP, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The distraught man got into his car and rammed one of the police vehicles twice before fleeing.

The 66-year-old man was apprehended by police under the Mental Health Act when he returned home.

The Lake Country RCMP officer whose police vehicle was rammed is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.