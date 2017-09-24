Coquitlam Spanish radio station collects medical supplies for Mexico quake victims

A Coquitlam-based Spanish language radio station is trying to help Mexicans affected by a series of powerful earthquakes.

Net Radio Online is collecting medical supplies to send to to the doctors, nurses and patients in need after the devastating natural disasters.

CEO Sergio Negrete said he is lucky that his loved ones are safe, but felt compelled to help any way he could.

“No close friends. All of my family is still in Mexico. But this is for all of the community,” he said.

Negrete says his company has teamed up with airline Aeromexico to send things like gauze and bandages to the AICM Hospital.

The station’s small studio has already filled with donations, he said, adding that they are sending packages south daily.

“We are looking for medical supplies to send to Mexico for the people who still need help.”

Items requested include disposable medical gloves, gauze, medical mouth masks, surgical scrub brushes, adhesive medical tape, micro-pore and surgical tape, and an AED defibrillator.

Supplies should be packed in boxes no bigger than 80 x 80 x 80 cm and weigh less than 50 kilograms. They should be labelled “Mexico-Humanitarian Aid,” and directed to the National Support Center for Epidemiological Contingencies and Disasters, A.C. (CENACED).

Donors are asked not to send any liquid solutions.

Three large quakes have hit the country since Sept. 8, with the latest being a 6.1 magnitude aftershock on Saturday.