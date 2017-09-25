Ride and Run to Remember passes through Kingston

The annual Canadian Police Memorial Ride and Run to Remember passed through Kingston Friday.

Nearly 160 officers from across Ontario are riding or running in honour of their fallen comrades.

Sgt. Shawn Briggs is on the Ride to Remember Committee.

“The Ride to Remember started back in 2000 with a handful of cyclists from the Niagara Regional Police Service, they used to make a three day journey from Niagara to Parliament Hill in Ottawa in honour of the memories of fallen officers who died in the line of duty and just to in hence the publics’ awareness to the sacrifices that they’ve made.”

Constable Chuck Douglas of the Kingston Police is taking part in his sixth ride and says this year is a special one for a number of local people.

"We're paying tribute to young Doug Scott, the fallen Mountie. This is the 10th anniversary of his death, he's a Brockville boy and we have his family riding with us this weekend. We have his dad, brother and uncle."

The Run to Remember ends in Ottawa this weekend.