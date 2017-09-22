2 men charged in alleged fatal street racing crash near Okotoks

RCMP have charged two men in a fatal crash north of Okotoks, Alta., in May that killed a 43-year-old man.

The collision happened on Highway 2A at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Okotoks RCMP allege a red motorcycle and a black Mercedes were racing and travelling at high speeds when the Mercedes collided with a southbound Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The collision killed the driver of FJ Cruiser, Daniel Tillapaugh of Okotoks.

READ MORE: Man killed in collision near Okotoks

Jody Sebryk, 45, of Okotoks, is facing several charges including impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and criminal negligence causing death while street racing.

Benjamin Legere, 25, of Okotoks, is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and criminal negligence causing death while street racing.

Sebryk and Legere have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Sept. 29.