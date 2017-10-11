LIVE: Join Jordan for the Witzel Weather Webchat
Join the next Witzel Weather Webchat on Facebook at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
It’s your chance to talk about weather, climate and the environment with meteorologist Jordan Witzel.
It’s easy to join: simply head to the Global Calgary Facebook page at 9 a.m. and watch our live video feed.
Have questions for Jordan? We’ll be seeking your feedback on Facebook!
