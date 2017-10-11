Witzel Weather Webchat

Environment
October 11, 2017 7:00 am
Updated: October 11, 2017 10:21 am

LIVE: Join Jordan for the Witzel Weather Webchat

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: The Witzel Weather Webchat from Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Meteorologist Jordan Witzel takes viewer questions about weather, climate and the environment.

Join the next Witzel Weather Webchat on Facebook at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

It’s your chance to talk about weather, climate and the environment with meteorologist Jordan Witzel.

It’s easy to join: simply head to the Global Calgary Facebook page at 9 a.m. and watch our live video feed.

Have questions for Jordan? We’ll be seeking your feedback on Facebook!

