Send this page to someone via email

Nearly half of women and more than one-third of men have experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence at some point since the age of 15, new data from Statistics Canada shows.

The data, released Wednesday, defines intimate partner violence as any form of physical, sexual, or psychological violence committed by an intimate partner, past or present.

The new numbers come just one week after the federal agency reported that there were more than 133,000 cases of intimate partner violence reported to police in 2025, the highest number since records started in 2009.

“This is happening all around us, likely to somebody that you know,” Stefanie Peachey, a registered social worker and founder of Peachey Counselling and Family Support, told Global News.

She said as someone working in survivor support, the numbers don’t surprise her, but are “shocking always to look at.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most common form of violence faced by both women and men in relationships is psychological violence, according to the data from Statistics Canada, which comes from the 2025 Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces.

Psychological violence can include intimidation or threats, emotional manipulation, humiliation, and isolation and control.

“Psychological violence is very difficult to define because I think many people who are experiencing it, talk themselves out of it being problematic,” Peachey said. “It’s not a crime. It’s not something that we can call the police to report. There’s many ways to reach out for help, but it’s very difficult to identify.”

Violence against men on the rise

Rick Goodwin, a social worker and trainer at Men & Healing, said looking just at police-reported cases will not tell the whole story because so often, intimate partner violence goes unreported.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just a reality that what the police hear is not necessarily indicative of the broader society,” he said.

Police-reported data also often underrepresents the number of male victims of intimate partner violence.

According to the data, in 2025, approximately nine per cent of women who were victims in the 12 months prior to the survey reported an instance of violence to the police, compared to just four per cent of men who were victims.

1:45 Domestic violence awareness month

“We’ve always known there’s been violence in families and gender plays a role, but it doesn’t define who does the hitting necessarily,” Goodwin said. “Without defining the word ‘victim’, we get a pronounced difference.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Men are also less likely to be victims of sexual or physical violence, which coincide with chargeable crimes in the criminal justice system.

Story continues below advertisement

Goodwin said the situation can become even more challenging if two partners, male or female, are subject to “reciprocal violence” within the relationship.

2:18 Intimate partner violence bill becomes law

Young women face highest rate of violence

Girls and women between the ages of 15 and 24 face the highest rate of intimate partner violence.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the data, nearly 37 per cent of women 15 to 24 reported violence in the 12 months before the survey was taken.

Peachy said violence in this age group is particularly concerning because the victim may not even realize what is happening to them is violence.

“We can very easily identify a physical hit, or when somebody is yelling and screaming and name calling. But some of these psychological pieces and even sexual assault pieces that are hard to recognize, especially in first time relationships, it’s very difficult to have a sense of right and wrong, to understand how do I identify this,” she said.

She said education about healthy relationships is important from a young age so both potential victims and potential perpetrators can identify what constitutes harm

“This is where I think a lot of teenagers or young adults are navigating their social identity, who they see themselves as, what it means to be a man, what it needs to be a woman. And those lines get crossed and again, boundaries get broken,” Peachey said.

Convictions remain low

While the highest number ever of intimate partner violence cases were reported to police in 2025, that represents less than 10 per cent of self-reported cases, according to the Statistics Canada data.

Story continues below advertisement

While an increasing number of community supports are available for victims, Peachey said stigma around violence is still prevalent.

“Women and men do a lot of work to hide this because it’s embarrassing to say to somebody, ‘My significant other, this person that I’m telling everybody I love and want to be with, they are hurting me and they are harming me,’” she said.

“So many of the stereotypes still exist,” she added. “And there is a lot of shame buried with that.”

1:24 Canada’s top court says intimate partner violence is a basis for civil claims

Fighting for legal justice can also carry very significant psychological ramifications.

“I would almost rather get beat up again than go through the criminal justice system because it is so retraumatizing, so negligent, so inhumane,” Cait Alexander, founder of End Violence Everywhere (EVE) and a survivor of intimate partner violence, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexander is originally from Toronto, but moved to Los Angeles after she says a former partner attempted to murder her in 2021.

She said he was let out on bail for $500 and proceeded to stalk her. He faced eight charges, all of which she said were thrown out under the provision of Jordan’s Rule.

“The four hours of being beaten by my ex is a lot shorter of a time period than three, almost four years of slow torture by the criminal justice system,” she said.

Jordan’s Rule, Section 11 (b) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, states any person charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a “reasonable time,” which depending on the court, is a time frame of 18 to 30 months.

According to a small pool of data from EVE, 57 per cent of survivors surveyed said their case has taken 18 months or longer, with 24 per cent saying it has taken longer than 30 months.

Nearly one-third of those surveyed said they were threatened with a Jordan stay to push them toward an outcome they didn’t want.

Katheryn Marshall is a lawyer representing 21 survivors, who are now suing the federal government, arguing the court delays violate their Charter rights.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of these cases are getting thrown out, not based on their merits, but simply because of an arbitrary clock that ticks and comes down to a timeline,” she said.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser said the government has taken measures to address the issue, pointing to new legislation designed to give judges more discretion.

“That doesn’t fix the problem,” Marshall said. “We’re saying amend the Criminal Code to say that no case in this country should ever be thrown out from court because of delays.”

Ottawa is asking the judge to throw out the survivors’ case when it comes to court next month.

– With files from Global News’ Jeff Semple