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The professional order of lawyers in Quebec is proposing a new provincial telephone hotline as part of a range of measures to make legal services more accessible to members of the public.

The Barreau du Québec is calling on the province’s new justice minister, Marie-Claude Sarrazin, to take action on its recommendations released in a new report.

The bar association says the hotline could be similar to the province’s 811 service for health care information.

It is also proposing the government introduce a new refundable tax credit for family law fees.

The association says the new measures are needed as the justice system becomes increasingly expensive and difficult to navigate.

The report does not estimate the cost of its proposals, but Marcel-Olivier Nadeau, the elected leader of the order, says failing to act would also come at a price.

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“There is also a cost to doing nothing, a cost when people give up on the justice system, a cost in psychological distress,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

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The report follows a provincewide consultation tour conducted by the Barreau last spring and calls for “putting people back at the heart of the justice system.”

About a dozen forums were held across 11 regions of Quebec, bringing together 450 members of the legal profession, the judiciary and organizations involved in the administration of justice.

Another 45 people who had firsthand experience with the justice system also took part in the forums.

One of the 45 was a man who represented himself in the Court of Québec in a dispute over a hidden defect in a property. He said he felt he had not been taken seriously by a lawyer.

The Canadian Press agreed not to identify the man because he did not want to be publicly associated with having been involved in legal proceedings.

He described the justice system as one that “doesn’t fix anything.” He described the process as “very intimidating,” with language that was “difficult to understand” and made people “feel like idiots.”

Nadeau acknowledged that more needs to be done to provide people with support throughout legal proceedings, adding that people often “feel lost, alone and powerless.”

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He said the consultations conducted last spring were intended, in part, to “put a human face to the data and findings.”

Nadeau said lawyers need to be able to discuss their fees “frankly” with clients, calling for greater transparency and predictability in legal costs.

He also urged the province to simplify civil and family law procedures to reduce unnecessary procedural steps that drive up legal expenses.

Nadeau said he is optimistic that Sarrazin will be receptive to the recommendations.

“She knows that the justice system needs some love and needs to be more humane,” he said.