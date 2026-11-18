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A woman in Nova Scotia is recovering from serious injuries to her face and neck caused by a police dog.

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency says the woman was believed to be in a vehicle that failed to stop for Cape Breton Regional Police outside Sydney on November 12th.

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The Serious Incident Response Team says that after officers found the vehicle abandoned, the police dog tracked down one of the suspects and a struggle ensued.

The woman, identified as an adult female passenger, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The independent agency issued a statement Tuesday saying its account of what happened was based on preliminary information.

The police watchdog says it started its investigation immediately after receiving a referral from Cape Breton Regional Police on Nov. 13.