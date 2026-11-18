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The Canadian Border Services Agency seized 81 kilograms of suspected cocaine coming from the United States at a border crossing into British Columbia last month, the agency said.

The seizure comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and accusations from the U.S. administration that Canada has not done enough to prevent fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

Officers intercepted a commercial truck arriving from the U.S. on Oct. 23 after noting concerns with its paperwork, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.

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During a search of the truck, officers seized two duffel bags containing 65 packages of suspected cocaine on top of boxes of romaine lettuce.

The driver was arrested and the truck was taken for further examination, the CBSA said.

The driver and the cocaine were then transferred into the custody of the RCMP.

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“This seizure demonstrates the CBSA’s ongoing commitment to combatting organized crime. We know criminals will try to use any means to get dangerous substances into Canada, and our officers are skilled at catching them. Working with our partners in the RCMP, we are bringing those responsible to justice,” Nina Patel, regional director general of the CBSA Pacific Region, said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.