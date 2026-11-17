Two people were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition after a train derailment near Terrace.
Ashley Michnowski, a spokesperson for CN, said the derailment happened around 1:10 p.m., approximately 16 kilometres southwest of Terrace.
“Preliminary reports indicate that a CN locomotive and five rail cars have derailed,” she said.
“There are no fires, no dangerous goods and no impact to public safety.”
Michnowski did not elaborate on who was injured or how they were injured.
Highway 16 was shut down for a time, but has since reopened.
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B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that they were called at 1:02 p.m. about a motor vehicle incident involving a train.
“Two ambulances with primary care paramedics and a paramedic supervisor attended the scene,” Brian Twaites, BCEHS Paramedic public information officer, said in a statement.
“Paramedics provided emergency medical care and transported two patients to hospital, both in serious, but stable condition.”
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