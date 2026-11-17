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A bus rider advocate is raising concerns that Saskatoon’s long-held promise of introducing a bus rapid transit (BRT) system with 10-minute service is slipping away.

Robert Clipperton says he was surprised to see information boards displayed at recent public engagement sessions held by the city showing BRT wait times ranging from 15 to 30 minutes.

“It never crossed our mind. 10 was always the figure used,” Clipperton told Global News in an interview.

“With 15-minute service, I don’t know where you’re going to put all these people. And of course, the whole idea is to increase ridership.”

But Mike Mollenbeck, Saskatoon’s transit director, says the frequencies on the presentation boards are meant to show the difference between two network options with different routing and service priorities, adding that concerns about frequency will be used in the next stage of the design process.

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“So if that’s a comment that we’re hearing, or if that becomes a comment we’re hearing, then definitely something that could be taken into account,” Mollenbeck said in an interview.

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Patricia Lewis attended the city’s final engagement session on Saturday and said she stopped riding the bus because of its infrequent service.

“Currently the bus system requires me to take two buses and allocate two hours to myself to get to my workplace if I want to get there on time,” Lewis said, adding that more frequent and reliable service would mean she would use the system more often.

“People will not have confidence in the public transport system if frequency is not guaranteed,” Lewis said.

Read more: Saskatoon committee to weigh expropriating land for BRT stations

Full system delay also a concern

But the potential increase in wait times is not the only thing surprising Saskatoon bus riders. Earlier this month, the city announced it would delay the full launch of the BRT by another year and is planning to slowly implement changes along the network as it approaches that July 2029 completion date.

Clipperton said he was disappointed to hear this news.

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“But we would rather that when the system is up and running, it’s up and running in a position that can offer good service as opposed to something that has detours and stuff because of construction on the routes,” he said.

The city previously said it would begin rolling out improvements in phases, with the first to take effect in January. However, it did not specify what service improvements will be made first.

Mollenbeck says they are looking to increase service in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood in the city’s northeast in January by introducing regular weekday service.

The city is also planning seasonal changes and will communicate to riders how they can see them in the coming weeks, he said.

While open house sessions on a redesign of the bus network’s priorities are now over, the city is still seeking feedback from residents on what level of service they would like to see alongside proposed changes to bus sign designs and the future of a loop at Confederation Mall.

The online survey deadline has been extended and now closes at the end of this month, according to Mollenbeck.