Canada’s chief trade negotiator with the U.S. said the current goal of the review of CUSMA is to get “as close as we can to tariff-free trade.”

Janice Charette made the comments during a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday when asked if the federal government’s plan was to return to trade with the U.S. without tariffs.

“We’d very much like to get back to that position, but I think we have to prepare ourselves for a world that, like other countries, that’s not an arrangement that we are able to arrive at with the United States,” she told MPs at the standing committee of international trade. “As we pursue negotiations with the United States to reduce the sectoral tariffs, which have a number of different forms associated with them, our objective is then to try to get us back as close as we can to tariff-free trade.”

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The trade agreement has shielded both Canada and Mexico from many of Trump’s tariffs, though both countries have still faced a number of sectoral duties including on steel and automobiles.

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In her comments, Charette noted tariff-free trade has been the premise for CUSMA and what made it so successful.

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The U.S. stance on tariffs though has shifted after Trump was re-elected in 2024, something she said has been clear at the table.

“We have another partner on the other side of the table and they have shown to date an unwillingness to enter into any arrangement in which there is full, tariff-free trade,” Charette said.

She added she has suggested getting the lowest rate of tariffs “on the narrowest basket of goods with the most preferential access” for Canadian workers and businesses.

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CUSMA, also known as the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, was struck by the three countries in 2019 as a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

But in July, Washington said it won’t renew the deal in its current form. That means the trade deal must be reviewed annually, adding to the volatility and economic uncertainty facing businesses.

—with files from Global News’ Uday Rana