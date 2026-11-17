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Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for closer economic ties between Ontario and Quebec during a speech in Montreal on Tuesday, arguing the country’s two largest provinces need to work together to confront U.S. tariffs and strengthen Canada’s economy.

Ford addressed nearly 1,000 people at a business luncheon hosted by Montreal’s chamber of commerce, in what organizers described as the first appearance by an Ontario premier in the business organization’s 200-year history.

“I’m just so honoured to be here and I’m very, very grateful for the amount of people who came out,” Ford said.

The premier used the appearance to highlight the combined economic strength of Ontario and Quebec, describing the two provinces as Canada’s economic drivers.

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“Quebec and Ontario make up 61 per cent of Canada’s population and 58 per cent of our economy,” Ford said. “Our two provinces would be ranked the 17th largest economy in the entire world.”

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Ford argued that closer co-operation between the provinces has become increasingly important in the face of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

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“I think there’s two great things that Trump did. He woke us up and united us as a country like we’ve never been united before,” Ford said.

“Given this reality, we have no choice, we have to continue working together.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Given this reality, we have no choice, we have to continue working together."

Ford did not directly address his relationship with Quebec’s new premier, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, or the issue of Quebec sovereignty. Instead, he spoke about his admiration for Quebecers and their willingness to get things done.

“When Ontario and Quebec work together, there is nothing we can’t build and no market we can’t compete in,” Ford said.

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During a question-and-answer period following his speech, Ford also focused on interprovincial trade barriers and argued they should be reduced.

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“You can’t ship a bottle of wine from one province to another but we’re knocking down those barriers,” he said.

Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard said Tuesday he would be watching the direction of the new Quebec government.

“We’ll see what the premier Plamondon has in mind as to his first decisions in his inaugural speech in two weeks,” Milliard told reporters.

Two Quebec cabinet ministers who were present did not speak to the media about Ford’s comments, leaving questions about how the relationship between the Ontario and Quebec governments will develop as Ford continues pushing for fewer barriers to interprovincial trade.