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The Nova Scotia government is hosting virtual information sessions this week to answer questions about AI data centres.

The government made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying the first of three sessions would take place at 7 p.m. that same evening.

The sessions will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

A proposed $10-billion AI data centre in southern Cape Breton has been met with opposition from many residents and sparked protests across the province earlier this month.

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Premier Tim Houston says the sessions will provide an opportunity for Nova Scotians to ask questions, and for experts to address misinformation about AI data centres.

Also on Tuesday, the government confirmed that it was randomly calling Nova Scotians to ask if they would like to pose a question during the live session.

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The two other sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.