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The Saskatchewan government says it’s cracking down on artificial intelligence used to deceive the public.

The province has introduced a bill that would allow courts to order the removal of fake AI content and allow victims to seek compensation.

It says deceptive artificial media, often called deepfakes, manipulate the public, undermine trust and create financial hardship.

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Saskatchewan says it’s the first Canadian jurisdiction to provide a legislative framework on deceptive AI.

Alberta has passed legislation that prohibits the creation of fake AI content of politicians and targets the use of AI for spreading intimate images.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe previously raised concerns about online deepfakes using his likeness to promote cryptocurrency schemes.

“With new developments in this field emerging almost daily, Saskatchewan must be prepared to both take advantage of its benefits and safeguard against its misuse,” Tim McLeod, the province’s justice minister, said in a statement Tuesday.