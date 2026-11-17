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REGINA – The decision to return for a fifth season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders was a rather easy one for Trevor Harris.

The veteran quarterback signed a one-year extension with the CFL club Tuesday. It came just over two weeks after the Riders’ season ended with a 33-26 loss to the B.C. Lions in the West Division semifinal.

“That night I came home from the West semifinal was tough,” Harris told reporters during a Zoom call. “And then when you’re driving to the stadium, your emotions hit you, and I think anybody who was there (at Riders’ season-ending availability) knew I was pretty emotional during that presser.

“Talking to my wife on the way home, it was like, ‘Why are we even deciphering this for?’ You only get to do this one time in life, and once you’re done, it’s over. I still feel I’ve got a lot more to give and room to grow as a player, as a person and as a leader.”

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Harris turns 41 next season. But the six-foot-three, 212-pound quarterback certainly didn’t show any signs of slowing down in 2026.

Harris led the CFL in pass attempts (615), completions (431) and yards (5,370) over 17 regular-season starts while completing 70.1 per cent of his passes. He also had 32 touchdowns with 15 interceptions and nine 300-yard games.

“There’s always things you’re going to want to work on, but as I run through it, I know I can still be a tier 1 quarterback,” Harris said. “I still have a hunger and drive to do this.

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“It’s not like a deal where I feel like I’m hanging on … if I don’t feel like I can get better and I will be better, I wouldn’t be coming back. If I am not better next year, then I’m not a man of my word.”

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Harris is just over a year removed from leading Saskatchewan to a 25-17 Grey Cup victory over the Montreal Alouettes and being named the game MVP. He completed 23-of-27 passes (a Grey Cup record 85.2 per cent completion percentage) for 302 yards.

The 2026 season started well enough for Saskatchewan, which sported an 8-4 record. However, the Riders suffered four consecutive losses before ending the regular campaign with two straight wins for a 10-8 record.

Saskatchewan finished tied for second in the West Division with B.C. But the Lions got the higher spot after winning the season series 2-1.

“We get to the point where we’re 8-4 after Labour Day and for whatever reason I just felt like we had a tough time getting going the rest of the year,” Harris said. ‘Sometimes it was offence, sometimes it was defence, sometimes it was special teams.

“Before I signed back, I had some long talks with (head coach Corey Mace) and (offensive co-ordinator Marc Mueller). We’ve been able to have some good conversations, deep conversations and even some difficult conversations about things we feel like we need to be better at and I couldn’t be more excited about the direction we’re headed in.”

It’s been a well-travelled CFL career for Harris, who had stops with Toronto (2012-15), Ottawa (2016-18), Edmonton (2019, 2021) and Montreal (’21-2022) before arriving in Saskatchewan. But this will be Harris’s fifth season with the Riders, marking the longest stay of his Canadian professional career.

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“What a blessing it is that it be my longest tenure with a team,” Harris said. “I just feel like I’m a residential Saskie now and you guys are stuck with me because I’m a Roughrider for life.”

Harris enters the 2027 season standing second in league history in completion percentage (70.93), seventh in completions (3,528), 10th in passing attempts (4,974) and yards (43,067) and 13th in TDs (236).

“I know people talk about my age a lot, which I get,” Harris said. “But I think those worries can go away.

“Age is not going to be something that makes me deteriorate.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.