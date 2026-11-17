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As he wraps up his first international trip as leader of the province, Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is elaborating on his plan to increase the number of government offices abroad from 34 to 68.

The premier spoke to The Canadian Press in Cambodia, where he said the province may add representatives in Scandinavia, Benin and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also said there will be changes to the rules for Quebec’s delegates, who will be required to share the vision of the Parti Québécois, which aspires to make Quebec a country.

“As for the Scandinavian countries, one has to wonder why we aren’t there. It’s a bit baffling,” St-Pierre Plamondon said during a 20-minute interview, which took place Monday at an upscale hotel in Phnom Penh.

He noted that he has lived in Denmark and speaks Danish and Swedish.

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“Their economic sectors are similar to ours. There are plenty of connections in terms of our shared Nordic heritage. We’ll likely move quickly with Scandinavian cities.”

Africa is also on his radar. Quebec already has three diplomatic missions there — in Dakar, Rabat, and Abidjan — but he believes the province can have an even bigger presence.

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“There are several opportunities in the Francophone world — specifically in Africa — that we haven’t yet seized,” he said, adding that he plans to visit the region personally.

He also plans to lead a mission to California with Culture Minister Pascal Bérubé, to meet with the tech giants.

Armenia is another possibility due to its “truly unique location” between Europe, Asia, and the Caucasus.

“So all these criteria will be taken into account as we work toward a Quebec that takes its rightful place and makes its voice heard,” he said.

The premier also said Quebec was considering new representative offices in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Australia.

During the last election campaign, the Parti Québécois had advocated for suspending activities in the Quebec office in Tel Aviv, Israel, until the conflict in Gaza was resolved.

But in the interview, he said the issue was complicated.

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“It raises the question of what our definition of a ceasefire or a satisfactory peace is,” he said.

He added that the province was consulting with experts in the region to determine a path forward.

“Furthermore, we maintain the principle that, if we have the leverage to demand a ceasefire, we have an ethical duty to use it,” he said. “But we must first define to what extent we feel we should take action.”

The Quebec premier doesn’t foresee an increase in the province’s activity in China, even as the federal government attempts to build closer ties.

“There are still questions to ask before taking actions that have diplomatic implications but may also have implications for domestic security,” he said.

Fifty years after René Lévesque first brought the Parti Québécois to power, St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes his predecessor would be proud of the province’s international relations.

“But he would view it from a broader perspective — that of a destiny that remains unfulfilled,” St-Pierre Plamondon said. “The true goal of his political action … was that we would no longer have to beg for a little space and that, as with all other peoples, it would be a given.”

St-Pierre Plamondon, who is the 10th leader of the PQ, hopes Quebec will eventually have its own seat within the major international organizations.

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Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, does not share this vision. When asked on the sidelines of the Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Carney stated that, in his view, Canada adequately represents all Canadians.

“Canada has a huge impact on the global stage. There’s the Francophonie, the Commonwealth, the G20, the G7, and the European Union … We champion the goals of all Canadians,” Carney said.