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VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions are rewarding Darnell Sankey for a stellar 2026 season.

The veteran middle linebacker signed a two-year extension with the CFL club Tuesday. He was slated to become a free agent later this off-season.

Financial details weren’t disclosed, but according to a league source, Sankey’s deal is worth $492,000, including an $80,000 signing bonus, and could reach $504,000 with incentives.

The contract makes Sankey the CFL’s highest-paid middle linebacker.

“Darnell’s leadership, toughness and tireless work ethic were a primary reason our defence performed as well as it did this year,” Lions GM Ryan Rigmaiden said in a statement. “Re-signing him was a priority for our club. We couldn’t be happier to extend the current MODP for the next two years.”

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Sankey was the CFL’s top defensive player this season after leading the league in both defensive plays (136) and tackles (114). He became just the second player in league history to register 100 or more tackles in three consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Famer Willie Pless (1997-99).

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The six-foot, 242-pound Sankey played all 998 regular-season snaps on defence with B.C. He also recorded a career-best 12 pass knockdowns, while his three sacks and four tackles for a loss both matched personal bests.

The 114 tackles are the second-most Sankey has registered in a CFL season. He had a career-best 120 with Saskatchewan in 2022 and the following year won a Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes.

The five-year CFL veteran has appeared in 92 regular-season games with Calgary (2021), Saskatchewan (2022), Montreal (2023-25) and B.C. He has registered 570 tackles (nine for loss), five special-teams tackles, 11 sacks, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 29 pass knockdowns and four interceptions.

Sankey has cracked the 100-tackle plateau four times overall in the CFL. He also won an XFL title with the Arlington Renegades in 2023 before joining Montreal and helping the Als win a Grey Cup that year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.