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The New Brunswick government is committing $200,000 for a three-year pilot project that supports relatives and caregivers who step forward when children can’t live with their parents.

The program, which is in partnership with the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation, helps kinship caregivers provide greater stability and permanency for children and youth.

“Kinship caregivers provide stability, family connections and a sense of belonging when children and youth cannot remain with their parents,” the province said in a Tuesday release.

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“The new program will help caregivers navigate the challenges of their role and get support from others with similar experiences.”

The pilot, which runs until Oct. 31, 2029, will provide monthly support groups, webinars and resources to discuss subjects such as trauma and complex needs.

“We have spent years building a network of support for families across New Brunswick, grounded in lived experience and strengthened through peer connections, support groups, education, resources and opportunities to build community,” said Suzanne Kingston, executive director of the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation, in the release.

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“Kinship caregivers were already finding their way to us before this pilot began. This pilot allows us to build on those existing foundations, with dedicated staff and programming that recognize and respond to the unique experiences and needs of kinship families.”