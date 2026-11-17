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Nova Scotia’s auditor general says the province’s Environment Department must strengthen its environmental assessment process for onshore wind energy development.

That’s the key finding of Kim Adair’s latest audit, which offers 13 recommendations to improve the environmental assessment process and compliance monitoring after a project is approved.

She says it’s important to ensure environmental oversight is effective, given that Nova Scotia is relying on onshore wind energy to reach its renewable energy targets by 2030.

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Adair’s report says Nova Scotia’s environmental assessment process is generally consistent with other provinces, but her office found weaknesses in how the department oversees projects.

The auditor general says once a project is approved, the department does not appropriately monitor it to determine if it is complying with terms aimed at managing environmental risk.

The Environment Department has agreed to implement all of Adair’s 13 recommendations.

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The recommendations include strengthening environmental assessment terms and conditions by including measurable criteria with clearly defined timelines.

As well, Adair says he department must verify the qualifications of external consultants involved in the assessments.